Red Hot Chili Peppers performing on 2022 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Get ready to do a little dance and drink a little water while watching the Billboard Music Awards.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform at the 2022 edition of the ceremony, which airs May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The set will mark the “Give It Away” outfit’s first BBMA performance in 23 years.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have certainly made an impression on the Billboard charts this year. Their new album, Unlimited Love, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for a rock record in over a year, while lead single “Black Summer” is the number-one song on the Alternative Airplay chart, and number three on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

While the Chili Peppers aren’t BBMA nominees themselves this year — Unlimited Love was released after the 2022 eligibility period — a number of other Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be competing for awards at the ceremony, including The Rolling Stones, Genesis, Green Day, The Eagles and Elton John. You can check out a full list of nominees at Billboard.com.

