Red Hot Chili Peppers premiere new ﻿’Unlimited Love’﻿﻿ track, “Poster Child”

Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared another preview of their hotly anticipated new album, Unlimited Love.

The latest cut is called “Poster Child,” and is available now via digital outlets. An accompanying animated video is streaming now via Facebook.

“Poster Child” is the second Unlimited Love track to be released, following lead single “Black Summer.” The album, which marks the return of both longtime guitarist John Frusciante and frequent Peppers producer Rick Rubin, arrives in full on April 1.

RHCP will launch a worldwide stadium tour in support of ﻿Unlimited Love﻿ in June. The U.S. leg begins in July.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.