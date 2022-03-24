Red Hot Chili Peppers release new song “Not the One” a day earlier than expected

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced last night on their social media sites that a new song from their forthcoming studio album Unlimited Love called “Not the One” would be released this Friday, but the track now has dropped a day early.

“Not the One” is the third advance track to be released from Unlimited Love, following lead single “Black Summer” and “Poster Child.” It’s available now via steaming services and as a digital download.

The introspective ballad features frontman Anthony Kiedis singing in the chorus, “Give me the love and I’ll tell you when I want to come/ Give me the love and I’ll tell you when I want to run/ Blues strides are calling me/ I can’t stop falling/ Give me the love and I’ll tell you when I want to run.”

Unlimited Love will be released on April 1. The Chili Peppers recently unveiled the album’s full track list, featuring 17 songs.

The Peppers will launch a worldwide tour in support of Unlimited Love in early June. A U.S. leg kicks off on July 23 in Denver.

