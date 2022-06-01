Red Hot Chili Peppers releasing ﻿’Unlimited Love’﻿ bonus track “Nerve Flip” this week

ABC/Randy Holmes

The new Red Hot Chili Peppers album Unlimited Love includes 17 songs, but if that’s not enough for you, maybe one more will do the trick.

The “Under the Bridge” rockers have announced the release of a new tune called “Nerve Flip,” an Unlimited Love bonus track currently exclusive to the Japanese version of the album. The song will be available globally on digital platforms this Friday, June 3.

Unlimited Love, the first RHCP album in six years and the first with guitarist John Frusciante back in the band since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium, was released in April. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for a rock album in over a year.

The Chili Peppers will launch a world tour in support of ﻿Unlimited Love﻿ this Saturday, June 4, in Spain. The trek comes to the U.S. in July.

