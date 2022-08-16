Red Hot Chili Peppers tease first ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ single, “Tippa My Tongue”

Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers are teasing the first preview of the band’s upcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen.

The “Californication” rockers will release a new track called “Tippa My Tongue” this Friday, August 19. You can check out a preview of the song, and its accompanying video, now via RHCP’s Twitter.

Return of the Dream Canteen, due out October 14, is the second new Chili Peppers record of 2022, following April’s Unlimited Love.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on a U.S. stadium tour, which continues Wednesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The headlining trek will conclude in September, followed by festival sets at Louder Than Life and Austin City Limits.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.