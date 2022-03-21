Red Hot Chili Peppers to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame next week

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers hail from Los Angeles and now they will be honored in their home city with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony that will take place on Thursday, March 31.

The band had previously been announced to receive a Walk of Fame star in 2008 but never set a date to accept the honor.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” says Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. “We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

A number of celebrities will be on hand to help the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers unveil their star, including actor Woody Harrelson, funk legend George Clinton — who produced the Chili Pepers’ 1985 album Freaky Styley — and Thelonius Monster frontman and addiction counselor Bob Forrest. The ceremony will be livestreamed at WalkofFame.com.

On April 1, one day after the Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil their star, they will release their latest studio album, ﻿Unlimited Love﻿.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.