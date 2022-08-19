Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive 2022 Global Icon Award VMA, release new single “Tippa My Tongue”

Courtesy of MTV

Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The honor, which was given to Foo Fighters in 2021, “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape.”

In addition to being named Global Icons, the Chili Peppers will perform at the VMA ceremony. The last time the “Californication” outfit performed on the VMAs was all the way back in 2000, when they won the Video Vanguard Award.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are also VMA nominees this year. They’re up for the Best Rock prize with their video for “Black Summer.”

The 2022 MTV VMAs take place next Sunday, August 28.

In other Red Hot Chili Peppers news, the band has released a new song called “Tippa My Tongue.” The track is the first single off the band’s upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen, due out October 14.

You can listen to “Tippa My Tongue” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Return of the Dream Canteen is the second Red Hot Chili Peppers album of 2022, following April’s Unlimited Love.

RHCP’s current U.S. tour continues Friday in Chicago. The headlining outing is scheduled into mid-September.

Here’s the Return of the Dream Canteen track list:

“Tippa My Tongue”

“Peace and Love”

“Reach Out”

“Eddie”

“Fake as Fu@k”

“Bella”

“Roulette”

“My Cigarette”

“Afterlife”

“Shoot Me a Smile”

“Handful”

“The Drummer”

“Bag of Grins”

“La La La La La La La La”

“Copperbelly”

“Carry Me Home”

“In the Snow”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.