Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Unlimited Love’ debuts at number one in the UK & Australia

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ new album, Unlimited Love, has debuted at number one in the U.K. and in Australia.

The record gives the “Under the Bridge” outfit their fifth chart-topper across the pond, and their seventh Down Under.

Unlimited Love‘s U.S. debut on the Billboard 200 is expected to be announced on Sunday. The Peppers have hit number one on the Billboard 200 just once in their career, with 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

Lead single “Black Summer” currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart, and number two on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

Unlimited Love is RHCP’s first album since 2016’s The Getaway, and their first with guitarist John Frusciante back in the band since Stadium Arcadium. They’ll launch a worldwide stadium tour in support of the record beginning with a European run in June, followed by a U.S. leg beginning in July.

