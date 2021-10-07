Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil dates for 2022 world tour; US leg kicks off in July

Credit: Clara Balzary

Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed the details of their upcoming 2022 world tour.

The global outing is set to kick off with a European run starting June 4 in Seville, Spain, before arriving stateside for a U.S. trek beginning July 23 in Denver. Dates are currently scheduled through a September 18 performance in Arlington, Texas.

The Peppers will be joined at various dates on the tour by a wide array of opening acts, including Beck, The Strokes, St. Vincent, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, King Princess, Thundercat and Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 15, at 10 a.m. local time. A fan pre-sale for the U.S. dates begins October 9, and October 13 for the Europe and U.K. shows.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

The tour is RHCP’s first since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band at the end of 2019.

(Video contains censored profanity.)

