Red Hot Chili Platinum: Peppers earn new RIAA certifications

Did you know the “P” in RHCP stands for Platinum?

Well, maybe not, but it might as well after the Red Hot Chili Peppers earned a whole bunch of new RIAA certifications this week.

Songs including “Dark Necessities,” “The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie” and “Tell Me Baby” are now all officially Platinum singles. Additionally, the tracks “Scar Tissue,” “Dani California,” “Californication,” “Snow (Hey Oh),” “Otherside” and “Can’t Stop” extend their multi-Platinum totals.

A few RHCP albums also got in on the fun: Californication and Stadium Arcadium are now seven and four-times Platinum, respectively, while the most recent Peppers record, 2016’s The Getaway, has been certified Gold.

The new RIAA distinctions come amid an eventful week for the Peppers. Last Friday, they announced plans for a 2022 world tour, marking their first full outing since longtime guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band at the end of 2019. The news arrived on the 30th anniversary of RHCP’s hit 1991 album, ﻿Blood Sugar Sex Magik﻿.

