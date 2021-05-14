Red Lobster Needs a Chief Biscuit Officer

To celebrate National Biscuit Day, Red Lobster is looking for a Chief Biscuit Officer. If you think this is the job for you the only thing you really need is to be a Gold or Platinum Red Lobster My Rewards member. If you’re not named Top Biscuit don’t fret, 500 people will win smaller prizes like lobster tails, crab legs, appetizers, and of course, Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Starting Friday, you can enter the contest on the Red Lobster app if you’re a rewards member or not. How much do you love Cheddar Bay Biscuits? Did you know there was a National Biscuit Day?