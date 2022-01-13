Red Notice Gets A Sequel

If you liked the film, “Red Notice”, you’re going to love this news. According to insiders, Netflix is planning to shoot back-to-back sequels for “Red Notice” early next year! “Red Notice” stars Dwayne Johnson as an FBI agent who is forced to team up with a thief played by Ryan Reynolds in order to best another thief, played by Gal Gadot. “Red Notice” has officially become Netflix’s most popular film with 328.80 million total hours viewed after 17 days. It unseats the previous champion “Bird Box,” as the 2018 Sandra Bullock thriller dominated the Netflix charts for the last 3-years.