‘Red Notice’ trailer has been released featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, & Ryan Reynolds

‘Red Notice’ has released another trailer for its action-packed comedy film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

The new movie will be released to a select number of theaters on November 5 and released to the masses via Netflix on November 12.

This means that ‘Red Notice’ will be going head to head with the new MCU ‘Eternals’ movie.

Netflix is probably betting on streaming numbers versus actual theater numbers, but the streaming service is projected to bring millions of streams during the debut on November 12.

What has been your favorite Netflix movie that has dropped in 2021?