Red Rocker reduction: Sammy Hagar still trying to sell chateau-style mansion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sammy Hagar is still trying to unload a mansion he originally put up for sale in 2017 — and the price has been reduced.

Hagar initially put the French chateau-style vacation getaway on the market for $5.9 million three years ago. Then he offered it for rent for $30,000 per month. Now according to Realtor.com, you can buy it for the low, low price of $3.9 million. It cost him $2.3 million when he first bought it in 2009.

The home, on California’s Lake Arrowhead, features more than 6,500 square feet of space, eight bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, a huge sound system, 30-foot ceilings, a game room with a bar, a fire pit, barbecue and oversized spa.

According to Realtor.com, one of the listing agents says, “Sammy Hagar is all about family. He built this getaway, located only two hours away from Los Angeles, for the whole family to get together for reunions and holidays, and that’s what makes the property so special.”

The former Van Halen vocalist also put his mansion in Maui, Hawaii on the market in 2017 for just over $3 million, but then withdrew it.

Lately, Hagar and his current band The Circle have been posting “Lockdown Sessions” — an ongoing series of remotely recorded performance videos, which you can watch at Hagar’s YouTube channel.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.