The NOAA predicts the red tide will remain at moderate levels through Friday in Palm Beach, Broward and northern Miami-Dade Counties.

Martin and St. Lucie counties are predicted to have very low concentrations of the toxic algae by Thursday.

Red tide is still present on our beaches but beachgoers feel like they aren’t having as many symptoms as last week. Things seem to be improving. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/S5k7eNVtVX — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) October 9, 2018

Red tide began appearing in eastern South Florida last week and prompted beach closures throughout the area.

The post Red Tide Dissipating Along South Florida Beaches appeared first on 850 WFTL.