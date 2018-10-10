Red Tide Dissipating Along South Florida Beaches

The NOAA predicts the red tide will remain at moderate levels through Friday in Palm Beach, Broward and northern Miami-Dade Counties.
Martin and St. Lucie counties are predicted to have very low concentrations of the toxic algae by Thursday.

Red tide began appearing in eastern South Florida last week and prompted beach closures throughout the area.

The post Red Tide Dissipating Along South Florida Beaches appeared first on 850 WFTL.

