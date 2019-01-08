Red Tide Hurts Florida’s Stone Crab Harvest

It is time to harvest a Florida delicacy, stone crabs.
Unfortunately, the toxic red tide that invaded both coasts of Florida is choking out the crustaceans.
The harvest is way down in number and size according to devastated fishermen.
The owner of Joe’s Stone Crab restaurant on South Beach estimates the supply is down more than 50% making this the worst season he has seen in his 20 years at the iconic eatery.
Environmentalists blame warmer waters, agriculture runoff, Lake Okeechobee freshwater discharges and hurricanes for the red tide and the gutted stone crab harvest.

