Red Tide Spreads Along South Florida Coastline

Beaches north of Haulover Inlet to the Broward County line are closed until further notice, but the status of Broward beaches is still up in the air.

Two days after red tide was confirmed in Palm Beach County, hundreds of dead fish have now washed ashore in North Palm Beach. MORE: https://t.co/PgQ0DjaVDp pic.twitter.com/1zk1QOtMdh — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 3, 2018

Early this morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez confirmed the beach closure, saying it was a precautionary measure. In Palm Beach County, a half-dozen beaches remain closed and there are multiple reports of fish kills. Results from Broward’s water tests were expected yesterday, but might arrive today. The state updates red tide info on Wednesdays and Fridays.

In Palm Beach County, a half-dozen beaches remain closed and there are multiple reports of fish kills.

As a precaution, Boynton Beach Oceanfront Park will be CLOSED today

Results from Broward’s water tests were expected yesterday, but might arrive today.

NOAA predicts red tide will stick around the area through Friday.

