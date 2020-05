There will be a third Legally Blonde movie! The announcement was made earlier this week. Reese Witherspoon will be back as Elle Woods. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor will co-write the movie. When the news broke, Witherspoon tweeted, “Some things are just meant to be!” Kaling tweeted, “Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!” The first Legally Blonde movie was released in 2001. What do you think Elle Woods will be doing now?