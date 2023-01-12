Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Star In ‘Your Place Or Mine’

The trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine has been released and stars Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon.

This new Netflix movie is about two best friends that became very close after a one-night stand.

The movie explores the differences between wants and needs and how each of the characters discovers the difference after they switched lives.

Jason Bateman is one of the producers of this new rom-com that is dropping on February 10th on Netflix.

What is one thing that you always wanted that you later realized wasn’t what you needed?