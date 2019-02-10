Reese Witherspoon Falls Down Stairs at Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday Party

Reese Witherspoon had tons of fun at good pal, Jennifer Aniston’s 50th Birthday celebration on Saturday night. Her night ended with a scary tumble down the stairs at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Witherspoon, who wore a black dress and heels, surprised the other guests with her fall as she exited the party. Witherspoon gave photographers a shy, embarrassed smile while exiting after her fall.

Aniston’s star-studded Birthday bash included Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey, Jr., and Orlando Bloom. Brad Pitt was also rumored to be in attendance.

