Reese Witherspoon Just Dropped a Line at Kohl’s That Has Major “Bridgerton” Vibes

Reese Witherspoon has teamed up with Kohl’s for an exclusive collection called “Draper James RSVP” “that will give you modern-day Bridgerton vibes.”

Reese said, “The collection turned out so beautiful, and we’re so happy to be launching at Kohl’s. It’s very floral and feminine like Bridgerton. It’s a really exciting, optimistic feeling, so we wanted to do something fun like you were invited to a great party after being cooped up inside between this very cold winter and the pandemic.”

The collection dropped today in stores and is priced between $44 and $98 and will range from size XS to XXL.

