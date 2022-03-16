Reese Witherspoon Releases Her First Children’s Book

Reese Witherspoon has announced her first children’s book, ‘Busy Betty’ which is inspired by her own adventures as a child.

“This book was born out of my own upbringing,” explains Reese in a recent interview. “I was always singing, dancing, and exploring.”

‘Busy Betty’ is expected to hit the shelves on October 4, 2022.

What was your favorite book growing up? If you wrote a book based on your childhood, what would it be called?

