Reese’s has a new product on store shelves.

The company is putting a twist on a nostalgic childhood snack with the introduction of new Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

There are 13 different bite-sized animal crackers covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate.

You can get them at retailers nationwide for a limited time.

What other existing product should be dipped in chocolate?

(ChewBoom)