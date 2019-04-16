Reese’s Is Freezing Their (Peanut Butter) Eggs

With Easter coming this Sunday, you won’t be able to find treats like Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs for a while.
That is unless you enter a contest to win some frozen eggs!
Reese’s is putting some peanut butter eggs into the deep freeze. You can win a batch of them.
To find out how you can get some, you’ll need to check out Reese’s on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter on Tuesday, April 16th at 3:00 pm Eastern for more details. Or you can just buy some and freeze them yourself.
What is your favorite Easter treat?
