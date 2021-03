Peanut Butter lovers listen up! Reese’s just announced that they have produced the “Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup”. The new candy is peanut butter on the inside and on the outside. The candy will be hitting shelves next month. Will you be trying the new candy or are you going to stick with the original Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups? On a scale of 1-10, how much do you love peanut butter? Do you eat peanut butter out of the jar by itself or always with something?