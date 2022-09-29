Reese’s Puts Puffs Cereal Inside Peanut Butter Cups

Love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups AND the cereal it inspired? You’re in luck!

Reese’s will be launching a new version of their Big Cup line that is stuffed with Reese’s Puffs cereal pieces.

“We’re taking chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere by adding Reese’s Puffs cereal to our Reese’s Big Cup,” Reese’s senior associate brand manager Henry Hancock said in a statement.

You can find Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs in stores in November.

Do you think this sounds good? Are there any candy and cereal collaborations you would like to eat?