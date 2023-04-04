Reese’s Tops Easter Candy

People love their Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.

Instacart released a new report discussing Americans’ shopping habits for Easter 2022, and compiled the ten most popular Easter candies bought through Instacart last year.

The Reese’s eggs were number one, followed by Kinder Chocolate Candy Eggs, Starburst Jellybeans, Lindt Hollow Milk Chocolate Bunnies and Cadbury Creme Eggs.

The rest of the list included, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Eggs, Hershey’s Kisses, Peeps Yellow Marshmallow Chicks, M&M’s Easter Candies and Brach’s Jelly Bird Eggs.

What’s the best Easter candy? What’s the worst?