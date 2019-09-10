"Reflection" revisited? Christina Aguilera may work on soundtrack for upcoming live-action 'Mulan'

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Denise Truscello/Getty ImagesOne of the milestones in Christina Aguilera's professional life was recording the song "Reflection" for the animated Disney film Mulan. Now, she may come full circle and contribute to the soundtrack of the upcoming live-action remake of that movie.

“It’s in discussion,” she tells Haute Living magazine. “I don’t know much about the project, but things are going back and forth, and I’m discussing being part of it.”

Mulan is due to be released March 27, 2020, starring Liu Yifei as Mulan. The cast also includes Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li and Jet Li.

Christina's self-titled debut album celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Looking back, the "Beautiful" singer tells Haute Living, "It was a very specific time. Would I want to go back to that time? No, absolutely not. I appreciate what comes with the journey of discovering yourself and growing and evolving and the changes that take place."

But, she adds, "God, when I look at some of the pictures, it’s so cute. It’s Baby Christina!”

For now, Christina's concentrating on her Las Vegas residency show, The Xperience, whose set list features a performance of "Reflection," as well as all her greatest hits, and tributes to Cher, Whitney Houston and Donna Summer. But Christina says that when the second round of residency dates begin on September 20, the show might be slightly different.

“Creatively, I get bored easily, so I have to keep evolving and changing," she explains. "[Also], I have fans who come to multiple shows, and I want to keep them on their toes and constantly entertained. Whether it’s changes to the set list or creative and video, there’s always ways to make things different. Basically, everything takes notes and nods from things that have inspired me.”

