Regal Cinemas To Reopen With Classic Movies

Regal Cinemas, one of the nation’s largest movie theater chains, will reopen next month with a series of classic movie screenings. Theaters will open July 10th with moves like Rocky, Jurassic Park, The Empire Strikes Back, and Black Panther. Trilogies like Lord Of The Rings and Christopher Nolan’s Batman films will also be screened. Theaters will be limited to 50 percent capacity or less, depending on each state’s social-distancing guidelines. Do you plan on going to the movies once theaters reopen? What’s a classic movie you’ve always wanted to see on the big screen?