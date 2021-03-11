Reimagined version of 'McCartney III' album, featuring Damon Albarn, Beck, Josh Homme & more, due in April

Capitol Records/UMe

As teased in an animated video posted Wednesday on his social media sites, Paul McCartney has announced that he’ll releasE an album featuring reinterpretations of the songs on his latest studio album, McCartney III, created by various other artists.

McCartney III Imagined will be released digitally on April 16, and was personally curated by the former Beatles star. According to a press statement, the album “features an A-List assortment of friends, fans and brand new acquaintances, each covering and/or reimagining their favorite McCartney III moments in their own signature styles.”

As seen on the dice appearing in the teaser video, the contributing artists are Blur‘s Damon Albarn, Beck, Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien, Anderson .Paak, St. Vincent, Idris Elba, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, Khraungbin, Massive Attack‘s 3D RDN, and Dominic Fike.

In advance of McCartney III Imagined‘s release, a cover of McCartney’s new acoustic ballad “The Kiss of Venus” by singer/rapper/songwriter Fike has been issued as a digital single and via streaming services. In addition, a companion music video for Fike’s modern R&B-flavored rendition has premiered at McCartney’s official YouTube channel.

You can pre-order McCartney III Imagined now. CD and vinyl versions of the album will be released on July 23, with multiple colored-vinyl editions available from various retailers and PaulMcCartney.com. The physical versions will include one bonus track, a remix of “Long Tailed Winter Bird” created by actor/DJ Idris Elba.

Here’s the full McCartney III Imagined track list:

“Find My Way” (featuring Beck)

“The Kiss of Venus” (Dominic Fike)

“Pretty Boys” (featuring Khruangbin)

“Women and Wives” (St. Vincent Remix)

“Deep Down” (Blood Orange Remix)

“Seize the Day” (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

“Slidin'” (EOB Remix)

“Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Damon Albarn Remix)

“Lavatory Lil” (Josh Homme)

“When Winter Comes” (Anderson .Paak Remix)

“Deep Deep Feeling” (3D RDN Remix)

“Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Idris Elba Remix)*

* = exclusive to physical versions.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.