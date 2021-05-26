Reimagined version of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ 1996 ‘She’s the One’ soundtrack due out soon

Warner Records

A remixed, remastered and reimagined version of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers‘ 1996 soundtrack album Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s the One” will be released in the coming weeks in honor of the original record’s 25th anniversary.

The updated album, titled Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s the One”), features a selection of tunes designed as a traditional Petty & the Heartbreakers studio album as opposed to a soundtrack, and includes four previously unreleased tracks, as well as an extended version of “Supernatural Radio.”

The unreleased tunes are a cover of J.J. Cale‘s “Thirteen Days,” and the Petty-penned songs “One of Life’s Little Mysteries,” “105 Degrees,” and “French Disconnection.” The latter is an instrumental that’s similar to other instrumentals featured on the original album.

Angel Dream will get its initial release as a limited-edition LP pressed on cobalt-blue vinyl that will be issued on June 12 as part of the 2021 Record Store Day campaign. The album then will be released on CD, on digital formats and as a black-vinyl LP on July 2.

Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s the One”, which was released in August 1996, was the soundtrack album for She’s the One, a film written, directed and starring Edward Burns. The movie also featured Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Amanda Peet and Leslie Mann.

The album peaked at #15 on the Billboard 200 and included the minor hot “Walls (Circus),” as well as covers of Lucinda Williams‘ “Change the Locks” and Beck‘s “A**hole.”

Here’s the Angel Dream track list:

Side 1

“Angel Dream (No. 2)”

“Grew Up Fast”

“Change the Locks”

“Zero from Outer Space”

“A**hole”

Side 2

“One of Life’s Little Mysteries”

“Walls (No. 3)”

“Thirteen Days”

“105 Degrees”

“Climb That Hill”

“Supernatural Radio” (extended version)

“French Disconnection”

