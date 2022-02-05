Reissue of Natalie Cole’s chart-topping 1991 album ‘Unforgettable…with Love’ released today

Craft Recordings

A deluxe, 30th anniversary edition of the late Natalie Cole‘s chart-topping 1991 album Unforgettable…with Love was released today on CD and digital formats.

The expanded collection features a newly remastered version of the original album, plus a couple of bonus tracks.

Unforgettable…with Love is a collection of standards that were previously recorded by Natalie’s famous late father, Nat King Cole, and was highlighted by a virtual duet between her and her dad on his classic early-1950s hit, “Unforgettable.”

The Natalie/Nat King Cole “Unforgettable” duet reached #14 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album spent five weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart during the summer of 1991. The album and song wound up winning a total of seven Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Unforgettable…with Love has gone on to sell more than seven million copies in the U.S.

The bonus tracks included on CD and digital versions of the reissue are renditions of “At Last” and “Cottage for Sale,” which were first released as B-sides of singles from the original album.

A two-LP 180-gram vinyl version of Unforgettable…with Love reissue, without the bonus tracks, will be released on March 25. Limited-edition colored-vinyl variants pressed on purple, pink and white vinyl, respectively, can be ordered from Natalie’s official website, Target and Barnes & Noble.

Nat King Cole died of lung cancer at age 45 in 1965, while Natalie passed away from congestive heart failure at the age of 65 in 2015.

Here’s the Unforgettable…with Love reissue’s track list:

“The Very Thought of You”

“Paper Moon”

“Route 66”

“Mona Lisa”

“L-O-V-E”

“This Can’t Be Love”

“Smile”

“Lush Life”

“That Sunday That Summer”

“Orange Colored Sky”

“A Medley Of: For Sentimental Reasons, Tenderly & Autumn Leaves”

“Straighten Up and Fly Right”

“Avalon”

“Don’t Get Around Much Anymore”

“Too Young”

“Nature Boy”

“Darling, Je Vous Aime Beaucoup”

“Almost Like Being In Love”

“Thou Swell”

“Non Dimenticar”

“Our Love Is Here to Stay”

“Unforgettable”

“At Last”*

“Cottage for Sale”*

* = bonus tracks on CD and digital versions.

