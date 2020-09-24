Reissue of Pink Floyd's 'Delicate Sound of Thunder' live album and film due out in November

Sony Music

An expanded edition of Pink Floyd‘s 1988 live album Delicate Sound of Thunder and a restored and re-edited version of the record’s companion concert video will be released on November 20.

The collections, which you can pre-order now, will be available as two-CD and three-LP sets, on Blu-ray, on DVD, and as a four-disc box set featuring the CDs, the Blu-ray and the DVD.

The two-CD reissue of Delicate Sound of Thunder boasts eight songs that didn’t appear on the original live album, while the three-LP set has nine extra tunes. The audio has been remixed with input from Pink Floyd singer/guitarist David Gilmour.

The 2020 version of the Delicate Sound of Thunder film was created by restoring the original 35-millimeter negatives, transferring the footage to the 4K high-def digital format and completely re-editing it. The sound was remixed from the original multi-track tapes.

The Delicate Sound of Thunder box set comes with a 40-page photo booklet, a tour poster and postcards. The other versions include a 24-page booklet.

The updated editions of the film and album both were included in Pink Floyd 2019 box set The Later Years. Screenings of the movie at select theaters had been announced for October 15, but they’ve been postponed.

Delicate Sound of Thunder captured Pink Floyd on tour in support of 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the band’s first studio album following the departure of founding bassist/singer Roger Waters. Most of the movie and album were recorded during a series of shows that Pink Floyd played in August 1988 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Here’s Delicate Sound of Thunder‘s two-CD track list:

Disc 1

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5”

“Signs Of Life”*

“Learning to Fly”

“Yet Another Movie”

“Round and Around”

“A New Machine Part 1″*

“Terminal Frost”*

“A New Machine Part 2″*

“Sorrow”

“The Dogs of War”

“On the Turning Away”

Disc 2

“One of These Days”

“Time”

“On the Run”*

“The Great Gig in the Sky”*

“Wish You Were Here”

“Welcome to the Machine”*

“Us and Them”

“Money”

“Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2”

“Comfortably Numb”

“One Slip”*

“Run Like Hell”

* = did not appear on 1988 version of album.

By Matt Friedlander

