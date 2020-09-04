Reissues of The Rolling Stones' 1973 album 'Goats Head Soup' released today

Polydor/Interscope/UMe

The reissues of The Rolling Stones‘ 1973 studio album Goats Head Soup hit stores today.

The Super Deluxe box set, and Deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the reissue feature a newly remastered version of the original album and 10 bonus tracks, including alternate versions, outtakes and three previously unheard tracks.

Among the unheard tracks is “Scarlet,” a 1974 recording featuring Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and ex-Blind Faith/Traffic bassist Rick Grech.

Another previously unheard song, “All the Rage,” features newly penned lyrics by Mick Jagger, who wrote the words while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You finish [tracks] like you would if you recorded them last week,” Jagger tells Rolling Stone with regard to working on the reissue’s bonus tunes. “‘Where are my maracas? Surely I must have my maracas around here.'”

The box set versions of the album also includes The Brussels Affair, a 15-track live album recorded on a fall 1973 tour in support of Goats Head Soup that previously was available as part of the Stones’ “official bootleg” series.

More extras available with the various deluxe formats include videos for “Angie,” “Silver Train” and “Dancing with Mr. D,” plus a 100-page book of photos, essays and tour posters.

Released in August of 1973, Goats Head Soup spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart that fall. The album featured the chart-topping “Angie” and the #15 hit “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker).”

In addition to the then-current Stones lineup of Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts and guitarist Mick Taylor, the album included contributions from keyboardists Nicky Hopkins, Billy Preston and Ian “Stu” Stewart, and sax player Bobby Keys.

Here’s the track list of the Super Deluxe Goats Head Soup box set’s three CDs:

CD 1: 2020 Stereo Mix

“Dancing with Mr. D”

“100 Years Ago”

“Coming Down Again”

“Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

“Angie”

“Silver Train”

“Hide Your Love”

“Winter”

“Can You Hear the Music”

“Star Star”

CD 2: Rarities & Alternative Mixes

“Scarlet”

“All the Rage”

“Criss Cross”

“100 Years Ago” (Piano Demo)

“Dancing with Mr D” (Instrumental)

“Heartbreaker” (Instrumental)

“Hide Your Love” (Alternative Mix)

“Dancing with Mr D”(Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

“Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

“Silver Train” (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

CD 3: The Brussels Affair — Live 1973

“Brown Sugar”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Happy”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Star Star”

“Dancing with Mr D”

“Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)”

“Angie”

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“All Down the Line”

“Rip This Joint”

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

“Street Fighting Man”

By Matt Friedlander

