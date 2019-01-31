Release Date Set for Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone”

In case you didn’t know, Jordan Poole is bringing back the classic series The Twilight Zone and a release date for his reboot has been announced.

Indiewire reports that CBS All Access has set the date for no fooling, April 1st for two new episodes. After that fans will get an episode each week on Thursday.

The series will have plenty of star power with celebs like Adam Scott, Sanaa Lathan, John Cho, Greg Kinnear, and more.

Are you ready to see Jordan Peele’s take on The Twilight Zone? What was your favorite Twilight Zone episode?