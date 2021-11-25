Release of John Lodge’s new live album delayed until January; check out “Gemini Dream” video

Keeping the Faith for Halesouth

The Royal Affair and After, the forthcoming live album from longtime Moody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge, was scheduled for release on December 3, but according to a message on Lodge’s social media pages, it’s now been pushed back until January 14, 2022.

The note explains that the “world-wide supply chain issue” that currently is affecting so many businesses has led to “a production and shipping delay.”

The message continues, “John and all his team are very upset by this news and hate to let you all down, especially those of you hoping Santa would leave [the album] under your tree on Christmas.”

However, the previously announced limited-edition blue-vinyl LP version of The Royal Affair and After is still scheduled to be released on January 28, 2022.

In related news, Lodge has released a live version of the 1981 Moody Blues hit “Gemini Dream” as a second advance digital single from the album. You also can check out a music video for the performance, which combines live footage with kaleidoscopic animation, at John’s official YouTube channel.

As previously reported, The Royal Affair and After features performances from a 2019 Las Vegas show that Lodge and his 10,000 Light Years Band played during his stint as an opening act on the Yes-headlined Royal Affair Tour. It also includes songs recorded during John’s subsequent U.S. solo trek.

Two of the songs feature guest vocals by current Yes frontman Jon Davison, including a rendition of “Ride My See-Saw” that was released recently as the first advance digital single from the album.

After being forced off the road in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lodge will return to touring in March 2022 with a series of U.S. dates.

