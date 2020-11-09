Release of Sting's star-studded 'Duets' compilation pushed back to March 2021

Interscope

Sting fans will have to wait a few more months for the ex-Police frontman’s recently announced Duets compilation, which originally was scheduled to be released on November 27 and now is set to arrive on March 19, 2021.

According to a new announcement, the album’s release is being postponed because of “unforeseen pandemic-related manufacturing delays.”

As previously reported, Duets features collaborative tracks Sting has recorded over the years with various artists, including Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, soul legend Sam Moore, Mary J. Blige, jazz great Herbie Hancock, Julio Iglesias, Charles Aznavour, and trumpeter Chris Botti. The album also features Sting’s two most recent collaborations: “Little Something” with American jazz singer Melody Gardot, and “Mama,” with singer/rapper Gashi.

In addition, Duets includes “Desert Rose,” Sting’s 2000 duet with Algerian singer Cheb Mami that’s his most recent top-20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Don’t Make Me Wait,” which originally was released as part of Sting’s Grammy-winning 2018 joint album, 44/876, with reggae/pop star Shaggy.

Sting’s collaboration with Clapton, “It’s Probably Me,” was recorded for the soundtrack of Lethal Weapon 3 and received a 1993 Grammy nomination for Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or for Television.

Duets also boasts a new, never-before-released song called “September,” recorded with Sting’s pal, Italian star Zucchero, which will be released as an advance digital single on November 27.

Duets, which you can pre-order now, will be available on CD, as a double-LP vinyl set, and digitally.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Little Something” — with Melody Gardot

“It’s Probably Me” — with Eric Clapton

“Stolen Car” — with Mylène Farmer

“Desert Rose” — with Cheb Mami

“Rise & Fall” — with Craig David

“Whenever I Say Your Name” — with Mary J. Blige

“Don’t Make Me Wait” — with Shaggy

“Reste” — with GIMS

“We’ll Be Together” — with Annie Lennox

“L’amour C’est Comme un Jour” — with Charles Aznavour

“My Funny Valentine” — with Herbie Hancock

“Fragile” — with Julio Iglesias

“Mama” — with Gashi

“September” — with Zucchero

“Practical Arrangement” — with Jo Lawry

“None of Us Are Free” — with Sam Moore

“In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” — with Chris Botti

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Dresdale

