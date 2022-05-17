Release of ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ DVD and Blu-ray sets rescheduled for July

Disney/Apple Corps Ltd.

Back in January it was announced the acclaimed three-part Disney+ documentary The Beatles: Get Back would be released on DVD and Blu-ray on February 8, but the release was indefinitely delayed.

Now, Variety reports that the physical versions of the doc will finally get their release on July 12.

According to Variety, the delay was due to a defect that was discovered in the discs.

The DVD and Blu-ray sets will feature the entire 468-minute documentary across three discs, although the outlet reports that there are no bonus features. The foldout packaging includes four commemorative cards boasting pics of each Beatles member. Both editions will offer multiple audio options.

As previously reported, The Beatles: Get Back was directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson and premiered on Disney+ in late November 2021.

The series was created from dozens of hours of previously unseen footage shot in January 1969 for what became the 1970 film Let It Be.

Besides showing the Fab Four working on the songs that eventually appeared on the Let It Be album, Get Back also captures the group jamming on covers and older Beatles tunes, playing songs that would be featured on Abbey Road and the bandmates’ future solo albums — joking, arguing, chatting and more.

The docuseries ends with footage of the entire surprise performance that The Beatles gave on the roof of their Apple company’s headquarters in London’s Savile Row, which turned to be the last time the band played together in public.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.