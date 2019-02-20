Remains of missing teen found in Manatee County, FL

The remains of a Florida teenager who was last seen in September of 2017 has been found in rural Manatee County, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota Deputy Chief of Police Pat Robinson confirmed that the remains of 14-year-old Jabez Spann were found in a field near Sarasota’s interstate 75 on Saturday.

Robinson said the location was not in the perimeter of the initial missing persons’ investigation.

Furthermore, he said because of the body’s decomposition it is not yet known how long the remains were at that location, or whether Spann died from natural causes or as a result of foul play.

“The disappearance of Jabez Spann remains an open case, and anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota Police or call Crimestoppers at 941-336-TIPS.”