Remastered edition of 1978 David Bowie film ‘Just a Gigolo’ to be released in June on Blu-ray & DVD

The 1978 film Just a Gigolo, which starred David Bowie in the lead role, will be released on Blu-ray for the first time on June 29. The newly remastered movie also will be made available on DVD and digitally on the same day.

The film, which also featured legendary German actress Marlene Dietrich in her final movie role, tells the story of a disillusioned young Prussian gentleman who, after being wounded in World War I, eventually becomes a gigolo in the service of a baroness portrayed by Dietrich.

Just a Gigolo was directed by late British actor David Hemmings, and also featured appearances by Kim Novak and Maria Schell.

Bowie contributed an original tune to the film’s soundtrack called “Revolutionary Song” that was credited to a band named The Rebels and featured David on backing vocals. The soundtrack also included jazz standards and cabaret songs recorded by various artists, among them The Village People and The Manhattan Transfer.

The Blu-ray and DVD come packaged with a 32-page booklet, and feature a bonus making-of documentary, plus audio commentary from Rory MacLean, who served as Hemmings’ assistant.

You can pre-order the Just a Gigolo Blu-ray and DVD now at ShoutFactory.com.

