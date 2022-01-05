Beth

By Beth |

Remember Crystal Pepsi?

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since Crystal Pepsi was a thing? Pepsi has your chance to win some now! Pepsi is celebrating by launching a Twitter contest, where they’re asking you to post pics of yourself from the ’90s with the hashtags: #ShowUsYour90s & #PepsiSweepstakes. It ends Thursday, so HURRY! Crystal Pepsi was only around briefly in the early ’90s. It wasn’t a hot seller, so they stopped making it.  They’ve tried to bring it back a few times, but only for limited runs.