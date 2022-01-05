Remember Crystal Pepsi?

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since Crystal Pepsi was a thing? Pepsi has your chance to win some now! Pepsi is celebrating by launching a Twitter contest, where they’re asking you to post pics of yourself from the ’90s with the hashtags: #ShowUsYour90s & #PepsiSweepstakes. It ends Thursday, so HURRY! Crystal Pepsi was only around briefly in the early ’90s. It wasn’t a hot seller, so they stopped making it. They’ve tried to bring it back a few times, but only for limited runs.

Strap on your fanny packs, your fave 90s drink is turning 30! 🥳 Post a pic of you from the 90s using #ShowUsYour90s + #PepsiSweepstakes for a chance to be 1 of 300 to win Crystal Pepsi. No Purch. Nec. Ends 1/6/22, 9am. 50 US/DC res only, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Not Avail. Retail — Pepsi (@pepsi) January 4, 2022