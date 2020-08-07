Remember The First Time You Were BLOWN Away By A Song?

If you haven’t seen the twins that are making the social media world a better place, then you’re missing out. Taking to YouTube, the twins listen to classic songs for the first time.

Tim and Fred Williams, or the “TwinsthenewTend” as viewers know them, have filmed their reactions to classics such as “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen and Janis Joplin‘s “Piece of My Heart,” but their first listen of Phil Collins “In The Air Tonight” has gone viral with people cracking up over the twin’s reaction to the drum solo.

As Tim and Fred listen to the song they are immediately taken by Collins’ vocals, however, when the drum solo drops their reaction is priceless. The twins came up with the idea to film their musical first reactions in an effort to broaden their musical knowledge.

Fans shared the video clip on Twitter and users didn’t hesitate to share their joy, “These guys reacting to Phil Collins is everything I needed to see right now.” said one user. “This video of teenagers listening to “In The Air Tonight” for the first time put me in a better mood,” said another.

What classic song took you by surprise the first time you heard it?