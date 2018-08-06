Remembering Charlotte Rae (Mrs. G From “Facts Of Life”) By Bill Adams | Aug 6, 2018 @ 7:41 AM Aww, we lost Charlotte Rae over the weekend. She was 92 and had a great career – but she’ll always be Mrs. G to us from ‘Facts Of Life’. ~ Bill #factsoflife#jenndbill SHARE RELATED CONTENT This Lady Is Dating A Ghost….And They Want Children. Are You Ready For A “Married…With Children” Reboot? Bottomless Breadsticks and Salad Move Over! Olive Garden Has MAKE UP, Too!!! Ummmm…Thanks For The TMI Oprah! Dearly Beloved…Are You Ready For Purple Madness A Tribute To Prince TONIGHT at Mizner Park in Boca?! Could “Friends” ACTUALLY Be Making A Come Back?! If Jennifer Aniston Has Her Way, It’s A Yes!