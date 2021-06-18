Remembering Herb Tarlek

Since we are a radio station, I think most of us in this business loved WKRP In Cincinnati! Unfortunately, today we remember one of the stars of that show, Herb Tarlek, the station’s salesman! the actor who portrayed him, Frank Bonner died yesterday after a battle with Lewy body dementia. He was 79. Bonner directed several episodes of WKRP in Cincinnati as well as other TV sitcoms, including Who’s the Boss?, Head of the Class (starring WKRP alumnus Howard Hesseman), Evening Shade, Newhart and every episode of the NBC Saturday morning sitcom City Guys. Bonner also appeared in 5-episodes of Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and directed 4-episodes.