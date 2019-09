Rick Ocasek attends a media event prior to his art show ‘Abstract Reality’ at Wentworth Gallery on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)

What a loss. Heartbroken to learn of Ric Ocasek’s passing…great artist in all forms of entertainment. In fact, Ric talked about branching out into painting as well as the Cars’ induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in our conversation in March of 2018. RIP, Ric and thank you. ~ Bill