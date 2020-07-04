Remembering The Summer Singles Of 1999

As They Turn Legal Drinking Age… Can you believe it’s been 21 years since Y2K? Well to make you feel even older, here’s a list of songs that are turning legal age this Summer. Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” Smashmouth “I’m an Allstar,” and remember “Livin’ La Vida Loca” in the Summer of 99? J. Lo was dating Puff Daddy and her single, “If You Had My Love” was topping the charts. Britney Spears’ “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” and Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle” battled it out, the former Mickey Mouse Club stars were often pitted against each other. Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny’s Child and TLC’s “No Scrubs” were both hot in ‘99 and the songs gave birth to the independent woman phase that arguably is still present. Other songs turning 21 include Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West,” Lou Bega “Mambo No. 5,” and Mariah Carey’s chart-topper, “Heartbreaker.” What is your favorite song from 1999?