Reminder: Watch Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi & more stars perform tonight on 'Celebrating America' special

Here’s a reminder that the star-studded primetime TV special Celebrating America commemorating today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris airs this evening at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The show will feature performances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and many others, and will be hosted by Tom Hanks.

Other performers on the lineup include Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard, Luis Fonsi and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The special also will feature appearances by actors Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria, and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In addition, President Biden and Vice President Harris will appear on the special, and will speak on the topic of the diversity and talent of America. In general, the show will focus on the strength of U.S. democracy and how Americans pull together during crises and come out the other side even stronger. Front-line and healthcare workers and teachers will be celebrated as well.

Celebrating America will air on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. It also will be streamed live at BidenInaugural.org, and across platforms including Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Amazon Prime Video.

