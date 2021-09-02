Remixed, updated version of Pink Floyd’s ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ album due in October

Sony Music

Pink Floyd will release a remixed and updated standalone version of their 1987 studio album A Momentary Lapse of Reason in multiple high-res formats in October.

The new mix was created by Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour and studio engineer Andy Jackson in 2019 for the band’s expansive The Later Years box set. The tracks were updated with previously unused keyboard performances by the late Rick Wright and new drum tracks from Nick Mason.

The album, which you can pre-order now, will be released on CD, as a CD/DVD or CD/Blu-ray set, as a two-LP half-speed-mastered package, and via digital formats with stereo and 5.1 mixes. The record also will made available for the first time in the immersive Sony 360 Reality Audio format, as well as in Dolby Audio and UHD.

The physical versions of A Momentary Lapse of Reason will arrive on October 29, while the digital versions are due out October 19.

Discussing the new mix, Gilmour explains, “Some years after we had recorded the album, we came to the conclusion that we should update it to make it more timeless, featuring more of the traditional instruments that we liked and that we were more used to playing…We also looked for and found some previously unused keyboard parts of Rick’s which helped us to come up with a new vibe, a new feeling for the album.”

The DVD and Blu-ray feature such bonus content as music videos, a short making-of documentary, audio of three 1987 live performances and more.

Pink Floyd has released a special version of the “Learning to Fly” video, featuring the 2019 mix of the song. If you watch the clip on YouTube while wearing headphones, it’ll simulate the 360 Reality Audio experience.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.