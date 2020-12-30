Remixes of three Elvis Presley created by contemporary artists released exclusively via Peloton app

Elvis Presley: ©2020 ABG EPE IP LLC; Big Boi, Dillon Francis, Chromeo: Courtesy of Peloton

A trio of Elvis Presley songs have been remixed by contemporary artists exclusively for the Peloton exercise platform.

The songs — 1963’s “Catchin’ On Fast,” 1964’s “Do the Vega” and 1969’s “Clean Up Your Own Backyard” — were remixed, respectively, by Outkast member Big Boi, acclaimed DJ Dillon Francis and electro-funk duo Chromeo.

The collaboration marks the first time that music has been created by any artist exclusively for the Peloton platform.

The remixes arrive in the wake of the launch of Peloton’s Elvis Artist Series, which offers classes set to the late rock ‘n’ roll legend’s songs.

The revamped tracks will be integrated into various classes that don’t require Peloton equipment, including yoga, strength, core and outdoor running classes.

In conjunction with the release of the remixes, the free trial period for the Peloton App has been extended from 30 days to two months for those who register between now and January 31, 2021.

“Catchin’ On Fast,” “Do the Vega” and “Clean Up Your Own Backyard,” were part of the soundtracks to three respective movies starring Elvis — Kissin’ Cousins, Viva Las Vegas and The Trouble with Girls.

The Elvis Remixes are here! @BigBoi, @Chromeo and @DillonFrancis remixed tracks just for you. Run, flow and grow stronger with the new Remix Collection classes, available on the Peloton App, now free for 2 months. New App Trials Only. Terms apply. Monthly charge after trial. pic.twitter.com/1uFrbcUjtI — Peloton (@onepeloton) December 30, 2020

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.