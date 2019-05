Renee Zellweger will be back on the big screen this fall portraying the legendary Judy Garland. The first trailer for Judy has been released. Judy follows the year leading up to Garland’s death from an accidental overdose. She was only 47-years-old when she passed away. The movie arrives on September 27th. Do you think this will be a role that Zellweger will get major award consideration for?